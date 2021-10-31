Stunning unique family home in highly desirable area of Doncaster

1. Endcliffe Way, Wheatley Hills

A larger than average fantastic family sized modern kitchen which is fitted with a range of high finish wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the sink with mixer tap and drainer. The kitchen has a superb range of cooking facilities with space for an eight ringed gas hob, two gas ovens and grill, steel hob splash back and extractor hood. There is an integrated dishwasher and plumbing for large American fridge and freezer with water dispenser. There is complimentary tiling, a central heating radiator and area for a large dining table and chairs. The room has lots of natural light with double glazed windows to the side and rear elevation overlooking two separate garden areas.

