Stunning unique family home in highly desirable area of Doncaster

This beautifully presented, unique large extended three bedroom detached family house, tucked away in a private, niche cul-de-sac, in a highly desirable and sought after area of Wheatley Hills.
With three double sized bedrooms with potential to separate one of the bedrooms into a further fourth bedroom and further potential to extend the property in several ways (subject to Planning permission).
The property is situated on a large corner plot with wrap around gardens, with several areas of the garden to enjoy, including a large decked outside eating/social area.
Close to the hospital, town centre, schools, amenities, shops and local Sandall Park.
The house benefits from larger than average square footage, with extended large living areas, with an open kitchen diner, a large lounge diner and a conservatory.
The property has wrap around gardens, with shrubbed borders running the full length of the plot. The property features a wrought iron balustrade balcony off one of the bedrooms to the rear of the property with seating/dining area and double driveway for off road parking and a garage. The property is ideal for a large family house and large family/social gatherings. Viewing is strongly recommended to appreciate large spacious living areas.
1. Endcliffe Way, Wheatley Hills
A larger than average fantastic family sized modern kitchen which is fitted with a range of high finish wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the sink with mixer tap and drainer. The kitchen has a superb range of cooking facilities with space for an eight ringed gas hob, two gas ovens and grill, steel hob splash back and extractor hood. There is an integrated dishwasher and plumbing for large American fridge and freezer with water dispenser. There is complimentary tiling, a central heating radiator and area for a large dining table and chairs. The room has lots of natural light with double glazed windows to the side and rear elevation overlooking two separate garden areas.
Photo: .
2. Endcliffe Way, Wheatley Hills
A larger than average fantastic family sized modern kitchen which is fitted with a range of high finish wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the sink with mixer tap and drainer. The kitchen has a superb range of cooking facilities with space for an eight ringed gas hob, two gas ovens and grill, steel hob splash back and extractor hood. There is an integrated dishwasher and plumbing for large American fridge and freezer with water dispenser. There is complimentary tiling, a central heating radiator and area for a large dining table and chairs. The room has lots of natural light with double glazed windows to the side and rear elevation overlooking two separate garden areas.
Photo: .
3. Endcliffe Way, Wheatley Hills
Utility Room - Fitted with a range of wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces. There is plumbing for a washing machine, space for dryer, side facing double glazed windows and a side door which provides access to the rear garden. There are down lights to the ceiling and door access to W.C.
Photo: .
4. Endcliffe Way, Wheatley Hills
Lounge - An attractive large versatile family room with a side facing double glazed window, sliding double glazed doors leading to outside garden area, a central heating radiator and downlights to the ceiling. The focal point of the room is the decorative modern fireplace which houses a gas fire with remote control feature. There is an area for a central dining table and chairs or extended seating and a side door access into the conservatory.
Photo: .