This private gated development is approached by double wrought iron secure entry tall gates. The property has a lawned garden to the front and a wide block paved driveway providing ample off road parking and giving access to the double garage which has electric door, light and power and a staircase rising to the eaves which has been boarded for storage.

Stunning four bedroom modern home on the market for £600,000

Old Mill Court, just off Whiphill Top Lane, Branton is situated within a private secure gated entry development of just three properties.

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:00 am

This superb four double bedroom two ensuite detached family home presented in a contemporary style to an excellent specification throughout with gardens, off road parking and double garage. Viewing is essential.

For sale with William H Brown, for £600,000. Contact the agent on Tel. 01302 327121. William H Brown

1. Old Mill Court, Whiphill Top Lane

Superb Living Dining Kitchen - Fitted with high end range of high gloss wall and base units with coordinating quartz work surfaces housing the sink and drainer. The kitchen has an abundance of integrated NEFF appliances comprising of an electric oven, a further electric oven/ microwave with a hot plate. There is housing for an American style fridge freezer, an EPA wine cooler and down lights to the ceiling. The focal point of the room is the centre island which houses the induction hob with cooker hood above and storage beneath. There are rear facing double glazed windows and bifolding doors giving access to the patio and garden beyond.

2. Old Mill Court, Whiphill Top Court, Branton

3. Old Mill Court, Whiphill Top Lane

4. Old Mill Court, Whiphill Top Lane

Dining Room - With bifolding doors giving access to the patio with garden beyond. The dining room is open plan to the kitchen which makes this an ideal space for entertaining. Tiled flooring flows from the dining room to the superb living dining kitchen.

