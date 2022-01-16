Stunning five bedroom detached family home in Bessacarr is a must view

1. Hakehill Close, Bessacarr

Dining Kitchen - A luxurious appointed dining kitchen with a contemporary range of wall and base units with granite work surfaces housing the stainless steel 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a NEFF hob with NEFF extractor fan above, NEFF double oven and grill, an integrated dishwasher, space for a washing machine and tumble dryer and plumbing and space for a American style fridge freezer. There is complimentary tiling, high shine ceramic tiled floor, a dining island with granite top, a central heating radiator, down lights to the ceiling, Warmup under floor heating and a side facing sealed unit door.

Photo: .