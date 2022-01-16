Hakehill Close, Beassacarr. The property has a landscaped corner garden to the side with an immaculate block paved driveway which leads to the integral garage which has an electric insulated door.

Stunning five bedroom detached family home in Bessacarr is a must view

Hakehill Close, Bessacarr, has been upgraded to a high specification throughout and occupies a larger than average plot in the sought after location of Doncaster.

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 10:00 am

The property must be viewed to appreciate the standard and size of this exceptional property.

For sale with William H Brown for £450,000. Tel. 01302 327121. Visit williamhbrown.co.uk

Dining Kitchen - A luxurious appointed dining kitchen with a contemporary range of wall and base units with granite work surfaces housing the stainless steel 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a NEFF hob with NEFF extractor fan above, NEFF double oven and grill, an integrated dishwasher, space for a washing machine and tumble dryer and plumbing and space for a American style fridge freezer. There is complimentary tiling, high shine ceramic tiled floor, a dining island with granite top, a central heating radiator, down lights to the ceiling, Warmup under floor heating and a side facing sealed unit door.

Lounge/ Dining Room With a front facing double glazed window, a central heating radiator, wooden floors, mood lighting and down lights to the ceiling. This room has been decorated in a contemporary style with a feature tiled wall which gives provision for a wall mounted TV. To the dining area are double glazed French doors which give access to the rear garden and patio.

DoncasterWilliam H Brown
