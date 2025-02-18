South Yorkshire is one of Britain’s fastest-growing luxury home hotspots
The list of the up-and-coming hotspots was compiled based on insights into a variety of factors that contribute to a luxury lifestyle, including rising property prices, transport links, local happiness scores, access to amenities, excellent schools, and thriving local economies.
The West Midlands takes the top spot thanks to a scheduled injection of residential and public spending. Within the county, Wolverhampton has seen the biggest increase in house prices, yet they currently remain more than £60,000 cheaper than the UK average house price, presenting an attractive opportunity for Brits looking to buy a high-end property before prices peak.
Elsewhere in the West Midlands, Dudley has experienced a 17 per cent increase in holiday let stays. This surge in tourism is strengthening the local economy and elevating the area's profile. Meanwhile, Coventry is anticipated to see more retail openings than anywhere else in the county, also contributing to a vibrant local economy.
Essex ranks second in the analysis, which was conducted by leading aluminium window and door brand, Origin. Braintree is set to have the largest surge in housebuilding, while Colchester has recorded the largest house price increase (three per cent) in the past year, demonstrating the growing desirability of the area.
South Yorkshire secures third place in the ranking. With residents in the county happier than the average Brit and 85 per cent of schools ranking good or outstanding, it's easy to see why this area is increasingly becoming a hotspot for discerning young families seeking a premium lifestyle.
The top 10 list showcases eight counties in the North, demonstrating the rising potential of these areas becoming luxury hotspots, whilst only two Southern counties feature.
"Our analysis paints an interesting picture of the UK's evolving property market," says Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin.
"We're seeing a shift away from the established luxury hotspots, with the Midlands and North emerging as exciting new destinations for discerning homeowners seeking a more refined lifestyle. It isn't just about relocating, but rather a pursuit of elevated living.
“Drivers like improved infrastructure, growing local economies, and an emphasis on quality of life are contributing to this change. These findings offer valuable insights for both homebuyers and investors looking to capitalise on future growth in these emerging luxury hotspots.”
