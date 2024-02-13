Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Bawtry Road, the community will deliver a range of three and four bedroom homes which will be ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder, growing families and working professionals.

Following the launch of phase two, the leading housebuilder has redecorated its show homes at the development, which include the three bedroom Maidstone and four bedroom Kingsley style homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maidstone features an open-plan kitchen and dining room, in addition to a spacious living room downstairs. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, with the main one benefitting from an en suite, and the family bathroom.

South Yorkshire housebuilder relaunches Lancaster Gardens new show homes in Doncaster.

The downstairs of the Kingsley features a living room and a large open-plan kitchen and dining room, as well as a utility room. Four good sized bedrooms, one of which includes an en suite, and the family bathroom can be found upstairs.

Also available to view is the two bedroom Kenley view home which is unfurnished, allowing buyers to see the property as a blank canvas.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re very excited to have relaunched our show homes at Lancaster Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, and with a range of schemes and offers available including Part Exchange, deposit boosts and mortgage contributions, we’d recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Lancaster Gardens offers semi-rural living with excellent city connections. Residents can benefit from a range of local amenities in the nearby towns of Harworth, Tickhill and Bawtry, as well as having Sheffield city centre little over 20 miles away.