The plans include four semi-detached houses in Edlington and two bungalows in Branton.

Proposed sites are Moor View, Branton, and Edlington Lane, Edlington.

All will be ‘100% affordable’ council houses managed by St Leger Homes.

The Doncaster Council offices

Despite plans being drawn up by the council, the homes are still subject to the planning process.

Both are part of the New Council House Build Programme which aims to make council housing more available and of better quality.

The homes in Branton received six objections from residents.

Two addresses expressed concerns about loss of parking in the area while one raised several issues such as yard boundaries, anti-social behaviour from residents and noise pollution.

The Edlington properties received no objections.

The site was formerly home to Barnburgh House, a shelter provider, until its demolition in 2016.