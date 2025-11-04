School pupils name street on new Doncaster area housing development

Pupils at a Doncaster school teamed up with a housing developer to name a new street on the firm’s latest housing development.

Gleeson Homes joined with Misterton Primary School for the project – and pupils chose a duck theme to come up with the two new names for the street – details of the winning names are below.

The collaboration offered pupils the exciting opportunity to name a street within its latest development, Mynster Fields.

In preparation for the development launch, Gleeson proudly collaborated with the primary school as part of its ongoing community engagement strategy to launch a creative and engaging street-naming competition.

Following a range of creative submissions from students and a thorough selection process led by the local council, the winning street names Mallard Drive and Duckling Close were chosen.

Situated just a five-minute walk from the school, Mynster Fields will feature 48 thoughtfully designed homes, including a mix of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes and bungalows.

This initiative marks the beginning of a meaningful partnership between Gleeson Homes and Misterton Primary School, with further engagement planned throughout the development process.

Jim Brooks, Regional Managing Director for Gleeson’s Yorkshire South and West region commented: “At Gleeson, we’re passionate about involving the local community in our projects. The enthusiasm from Misterton Primary School has been fantastic, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see young people take part in shaping their neighbourhood. We’re excited to continue this collaboration and look forward to welcoming pupils on-site for a health and safety visit in the near future”.

Jane Cappelman-Jackson, headmistress of Misterton Primary School, said: “Gleeson has been such a support to Misterton Primary School, involving our children in the new houses being built in the village. The excitement in the assembly when the children were asked to name the new roads was fantastic and the winners are very proud that they are part of this new development. Thank you, Gleeson, for the partnership working we have done with you”

To find out more about Gleeson Homes, the areas in which it builds and the work it does for its local communities, please visit: www.gleesonhomes.co.uk/community-engagement