Residents, experts and councillors oppose plans for 121 houses on Doncaster green space

The majority of councillors in the area, plus over 80 residents and the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, have opposed development on the land since Doncaster Council sold it to Miller Homes last year.

However, spokespeople from Miller Homes said that they have taken concerns into account by reducing the number of properties from the original 157.

Concerned residents have formed the Rose Hill Residents Association (RHRA) to campaign against the plans, supported by local councillors and a variety of political parties.

The application for 121 houses on Rose Hill has been opposed

The land became part of the council’s Local Plan in 2017, putting it on the market for developers, and residents formed the action group over lockdown after threats for development grew.

The Rose Hill area has become a biodiverse green space over time, expanding on a Local Wildlife Site, and part of a green corridor allowing for wildlife to move across Doncaster.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust opposed development on the land, stating that there would be “significant biodiversity loss under the current proposal, which is not acceptable”

Opposition was only accelerated when the construction company released a planning document detailing the disruption that could take place due to the plans.

The document stated that the construction could cause disruption to local residents for up to 10 years.

Proposed working hours on the site are from 7:30am to 6pm on weekdays, and Saturdays 8:30am to 2pm.

The document also says there will be noise, dust and other emissions from the development, resulting in “loss of amenity to sensitive receptors near to the site.”

Derek Brook, a resident whose house backs onto Rose Hill, said: “We assume “sensitive receptors” is developer-speak for the existing residents,

“They admit this will cause problems for people on the estate and damage our houses but don’t seem to care. Residents, many of whom are elderly or have medical issues, however are really worried. It’s causing much anxiety and many sleepless nights.

“People in Doncaster need to realise that if the Council are prepared to let this happen here, it can happen anywhere: anyone’s neighbourhood could be next.”

Another concerned resident, Dick Farthing, added: “Rose Hill will be accessed via a cul-de-sac with one way in, one way out as they say all these lorries will use Rose Hill Rise.

“There will be lorries clogging our narrow street all day, 6 days a week, causing noise, disturbance and pollution. And it’s not just us who will be affected. The only access to Rose Hill Rise is from Bawtry Road.

“These large articulated lorries will cause chaos as they try to turn into the estate, or use the U-turn junction at Cantley lights, particularly at rush hour or when parents are dropping off or picking up children from the nearby school.”

“We’ve all seen how a small incident or slow-moving vehicle can quickly clog Bawtry Road. If this goes ahead, it will be incident after incident.”

Both of Bessacarr’s Conservative councillors have continuously opposed the plans and supported the actions of the RHRA.

Coun Nick Allen said: “I opposed the sale of this land and did not want DMBC to sell off such a much loved and well used community asset. As local people know, previous attempts to sell the land failed and DMBC have wasted time pursuing this in such a haphazard way.

“I oppose Miller Homes’ application and I know that many local people do as well, many people have contacted me about the planning proposal or copied me in when they have emailed DMBC to voice their concerns.

“Green spaces like Rose Hill are in short supply so it ought to be left as a community space for people to continue to enjoy. There are plenty of other sites across the town where housing development would be much more appropriate. More housing is needed, no one should deny that, but hastily sticking a small new build estate on an inaccessible field between a race course and a railway line is not the way to go.”

Coun Laura Bluff added: “As part of the Local Plan that the Mayor put in last year, was that she wanted to increase green spaces, encourage re-wilding of areas, and support the Queens Jubilee plans of a green canopy, by planting 1 million additional trees. By selling this field for development it goes directly against these.

“Not only is Rose Hill field an asset to the local community, but it is also a much loved and well used area, and which supports such a wide variety of trees, plants, animals, birds, and insects.

“There are plenty of brown field sites across Doncaster that would be more suitable for a housing development. Why must a green belt site be used?

“There is only one way in and out of Rose Hill which already causes issues when trying to enter or exit during the rush hours due to the ‘Cantley Crawl’ but to add an additional 122 houses traffic to that is ridiculous, not to mention the impact it will have on local schools, Dr’s, Dentist’s, and shops.”

In response to the criticisms, a spokesperson for Miller Homes said: “Since late 2021, the Council has listened to local comments concerning habitat protection, and subsequently the scheme has been revised to reduce the number of homes from 157 to the current proposal of 121 dwellings. The site is also required to provide a positive gain in biodiversity.

“We have held a local community consultation event to discuss concerns regarding disruption during the proposed build period and continue to welcome comments from the public, submitted via Doncaster Council’s public access website, which can assist in forming appropriate construction management plans should the application be consented.”

The plan is yet to go through a council planning meeting to determine whether permission will be granted.