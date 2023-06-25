Rejected application for Rose Hill housing estate resubmitted to planning committee

In March, over 30 members of the public attended a council meeting to oppose plans for 121 homes on Rose Hill Rise in Bessacarr.

While planning officers deemed the application to be suitable within the council’s Local Plan, residents protested the popular biodiversity hotspot being turned into housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some in protest had formed the Rose Hill Residents Association (RHRA), campaigning to prevent development in the area.

Rose Hill residents

Cheers could be heard from the council chamber as Doncaster Council’s planning committee voted to reject the application.

Members heard, however, that the reasons for its rejection may not be concrete enough to stand up against an appeal to government from applicants Miller Homes.

While an appeal is still undecided, Miller Homes has now resubmitted the application to be considered once again by the planning committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application maintains key elements such as 121 homes of a variety of sizes and 34 per cent of the site dedicated to green open space.

Site of the proposed housing development

Near to Doncaster Racecourse, the development would include homes built “to the latest energy efficiency standards, meeting a wide range of housing needs for local people”.

The site was first marked for development in the Local Plan in 2017, which garnered protests from residents at the time.

Since, the application from Miller Homes has undergone a series of changes, including a reduction from 166 to 121 homes and an increase in biodiversity features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans resubmitted place an emphasis on sustainable qualities including bicycle parking, EV charging points and solar panels on each home.

Housing plots have also been updated to meet the latest building regulations regarding energy efficiency and sustainability.

A spokesperson for Miller Homes Yorkshire commented: “We feel that these plans will provide high-quality new homes for a range of local people, and also offer a significant amount of affordable homes, which are needed in Doncaster. The principle of housing on this site was established through the adoption of the council’s Local Plan, which allocated the site for residential development.”

“The previous planning application had no objections from statutory consultees who scrutinised all relevant issues and it was recommended for approval by council officers. Because of this we have also decided to appeal the original planning application, but we are hopeful that the new application will be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes also states that the construction period could provide up to 300 local jobs and longer term economic benefits such as extra council tax receipts and more money put into the local economy.

£400,000 will go towards extra school places and £699,000 will be dedicated to meeting government biodiversity targets.

Bessacarr’s three ward councillors will continue to oppose the application, with the RHRA expected to do the same.

The application will be decided on during a planning committee meeting in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad