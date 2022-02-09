Progress on £7.5million retirement village in Doncaster town as project is named

L-R): John Doherty, Contracts Manager at Esh; Cllr Francis Jackson, Askern Town Council; Angela Brookes, Housing 21, Lindsey Leach, Head of Retirement Housing (North) at Housing 21; Cllr Cheri Bennett, Mayor of Askern Town Council; Martin Ely, Housin

Developer Housing 21 is currently building 58 one and two bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom bungalows for social rent off Highfield Road in Doncaster.

At a recent site visit attended by councillors and development bosses, they announced that the site will be named Askern Vale Court.

The retirement complex will provide communal spaces to the ground floor with an open plan lounge/diner/kitchenette for residents’ use and a 33-space car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Askern Vale Court artist's impression

It is expected to be completed by ‘Winter 2022’, Housing 21 bosses said.

The project was approved back in March 2020 despite the application receiving a number of objections.

Residents cited traffic concerns, effects on wildlife and the over intensification of the scheme on the surrounding area.

Coun Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing at Doncaster Council, said: “This development is fantastic news for older people in Doncaster.

“Not only does it offer increased housing choice, it enables older people to maintain their independence for longer, and enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits new purpose built accommodation can offer.

“Demand for older people’s housing across the borough is high and in response the council is committed to ensuring that its residents, whatever age, can access a sustained quality of life by ensuring they have the right accommodation in the right place.”

Councillor Francis Jackson at Askern Town Council added the development has brought a previous area of waste land ‘into practical use providing high quality homes’.

Lindsey Leach, head of retirement living (North) at Housing 21 said: “We are delighted to name Askern Vale Court and continue developing much needed homes for older people together with our partners in the area.