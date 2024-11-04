Plans to deliver a £37m 128-home development in Doncaster have been submitted.

Housebuilder Honey has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 10-acre site in Rossington, Doncaster, to deliver a £37m, 128-home development.

The proposed site, which will be called Olive, is located off West End Lane and is a short drive from the Great Yorkshire Way and M18.

Subject to planning, the development will comprise a mix of two-, three- and four- bedroom homes and feature 17 of Honey’s house type designs.

Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its homes have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

The proposed site in Rossington will form part of a wider local development plan to provide approximately 1,400 new homes, as well as land for a new medical centre and other amenities which will benefit the local community.

If given the go ahead by Doncaster Council, work at the development is anticipated to start in February next year with the first residents expected to move in by September 2025.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,278 homes and a combined gross development value of £675m.

The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: "Our extensive market research identified Rossington as an excellent location to further expand our footprint in South Yorkshire.

“There is significant demand for high quality homes in the area. Our properties, which are thoughtfully designed to combine style, substance and sustainability, will satisfy this demand for the benefit of local buyers.

“We are pleased to have exchanged contracts and submitted plans for the site in Rossington and look forward to Doncaster Council considering our proposal.”

Honey acquired the 10-acre site in Rossington from land and property regeneration company Harworth Group.

Chris Davidson, regional director for Yorkshire & Central at Harworth Group, said: “Interest in this parcel from housebuilders was incredibly strong which demonstrates the continued demand for Harworth’s serviced residential land.

“The continued regeneration of this scheme will add to an already thriving community, bringing additional housing and services to the local community whilst also providing extensive green space and landscaping to be enjoyed and enhance biodiversity.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.

For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk