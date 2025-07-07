Plans submitted to council to build 120 new homes on development to include a play area

Plans have been submitted to build 120 new homes on a development which would also include a play area.

The application has been submitted to North Lincolnshire Council and is for outline planning permission to erect 120 dwellings with means of access and layout, including public open space incorporating new green infrastructure, a play area and biodiversity enhancements on land north of Newlands Lane in Epworth.

The applicants are S & M Hewson. To find out more visit https://apps.northlincs.gov.uk/application/pa-2025-748

There will be an Extraordinary Meeting of the town council arranged to discuss this.

The deadline for comments to North Lincolnshire Council is 31st July 2025.