Plan for 60 homes in Thorne approved despite falling short of affordable housing and environment standards.

Doncaster Council has approved plans for a large family housing development in a town despite them failing to meet several standards.

Planning officers approved the application by Dantom Homes for 60 homes on land north of North Eastern Road in Thorne earlier this week.

Despite failing to meet several planning standards, the application was approved due to officers’ concerns over the financial viability of the proposed site.

The land is currently a green space which has been allocated for housing in the council’s Local Plan.

A variety of two-storey properties with two or more bedrooms will be built across the site, with associated roads and 120 car parking spaces.

All will be for sale without the usually required provision of affordable housing due to the site’s financial viability concerns.

The development also fails to increase biodiversity as usually required, with the developer unable to meet financial contributions to provide this elsewhere.

A small area of green open space will be maintained on the site which is estimated to be slightly below the council’s standard.

The developer will be making a contribution to nearby secondary schools in order to provide additional spaces.

Two nearby residents submitted letters of opposition to the plans, citing concerns over loss of habitat and public space, negative impact on the area visually and disruption during the construction period.

Planning officers stated in the report that the development would not harm residential amenity, adding that its benefits outweigh the areas in which standards have not been met.