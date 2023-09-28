Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historically they have operated exclusively in North Lincolnshire, but in recent years have expanded operations into other areas.

These include Skellingthorpe, Scotter, Keelby, Blyton, Gainsborough and more activity in the central and eastern areas of the City of Doncaster.

This is part of their aim to invest £83.1million into their existing homes and build a further 225 each year, over the next ten years.

Broadwater Drive in Dunsscroft. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Doncaster homes, in order of completion include:

Broadwater Drive in Dunscroft

Number of homes: 41

Type of tenure: affordable rent

Completion: March 2023

Doncaster Road in Hatfield

Number of homes: 7

Type of tenure: affordable rent

Completion: July 2023

Westmoor Grange in Armthorpe

Number of homes: 25

Type of tenure: affordable rent and shared ownership

Completion: Early 2024

Carolina Way in Doncaster (Lakeside)

Number of homes: 16

Type of tenure: affordable rent and shared ownership

Start on site: June 2023

Completion: November 2024

Hatfield Lane in Armthorpe

Number of homes: 32

Type of tenure: affordable rent

Start on site: June 2023

Completion: July 2025

Shared ownership allows for a share of a property (between 25-75%) to be bought and rent to be paid on the rest. Then, when it is affordable, larger shares can be secured until reaching 100%.

Martin Phillips, Development Manager at Ongo said: “We’re delighted to have achieved so much over in Doncaster in recent years, and are excited to deliver more homes in the future.

“As an organisation we’re always looking at new opportunities that will not only strengthen our business but make our mission of investing into local communities viable.

“We’ve been able to offer in demand homes for rent and those looking to get onto the property ladder, whilst also helping to grow the local economy and create job opportunities by working with other small businesses.

“We have an ambitious development programme with lots planned, so if you’re looking for a home please keep an eye out on your areas choice based lettings scheme and our website. Or, if your organisation would like to discuss any potential developments, please get in touch with us.”

Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Housing and Business at City of Doncaster Council, Coun Glyn Jones, said: “Projects such as those listed above have a huge impact on our city, from providing stability to families, to getting young people on the housing ladder.

“These are also important as they provide modern, energy efficient, sustainable housing which will last many generations.

“My congratulations go to Ongo for reaching this impressive milestone.”