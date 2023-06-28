News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Ongo invests £17million to build 96 bungalows across the region

Ongo has announced plans to build 96 bungalows across Scunthorpe, Doncaster, Hibaldstow, Belton, Winterton, Manton and Skellingthorpe over the next two years.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST

These are set to include one, two and three-bedroom homes for affordable rent, social rent, shared ownership, rent to buy and outright sale.

All will be finished to a high quality, modern standard with level access, shower rooms, generous private gardens and on-plot car parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Special features delivered in some homes include a dormer style three-bedroom layout and fully accessible wheelchair standards.

The Ongo development teamThe Ongo development team
The Ongo development team
Most Popular

Some are also flexible one-bedroom bungalows, built large enough to divide the main bedroom, creating a second where needed.

Housing Needs surveys and demand data provided by local authorities has consistently shown a need for smaller occupancy dwellings (one and two bedroom). This was the case particularly for older persons in locations where they have always lived, but are unable to secure a smaller home because of lack of supply.

To address this, Ongo has incorporated a large number into their development programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Phillips, Development Manager at Ongo said: “We’re delighted to be growing our offer of bungalows. We know how much demand there is and it’s great to be able to listen to views of our customers and take action.

“Another thing we’re very proud of is the variety we have. From social rent making homes more affordable than ever, to different options for people wanting to buy, that may have thought it wasn’t achievable for them without a large deposit.

“We look forward to watching these sites progress and handing keys over upon completion.”

Ongo has plans to spend over £45million on major investments and decarbonisation work on existing homes in the coming years, along with building hundreds of new homes.

Two of the sites set to benefit in the coming years are:

Broadwater Drive, Doncaster

Amount: Seven total, two and three-bedroom

Timeline: Complete 2023

Type: Affordable rent

Ashtree Close, Belton

Amount: 12 total, one and two-bedroom

Timeline: First three 2023, remaining 2024

Type: Affordable rent

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more about Ongo’s upcoming developments or how to find a home with them, head to their website: www.ongo.co.uk.

Related topics:DoncasterScunthorpe