These are set to include one, two and three-bedroom homes for affordable rent, social rent, shared ownership, rent to buy and outright sale.

All will be finished to a high quality, modern standard with level access, shower rooms, generous private gardens and on-plot car parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special features delivered in some homes include a dormer style three-bedroom layout and fully accessible wheelchair standards.

The Ongo development team

Some are also flexible one-bedroom bungalows, built large enough to divide the main bedroom, creating a second where needed.

Housing Needs surveys and demand data provided by local authorities has consistently shown a need for smaller occupancy dwellings (one and two bedroom). This was the case particularly for older persons in locations where they have always lived, but are unable to secure a smaller home because of lack of supply.

To address this, Ongo has incorporated a large number into their development programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Phillips, Development Manager at Ongo said: “We’re delighted to be growing our offer of bungalows. We know how much demand there is and it’s great to be able to listen to views of our customers and take action.

“Another thing we’re very proud of is the variety we have. From social rent making homes more affordable than ever, to different options for people wanting to buy, that may have thought it wasn’t achievable for them without a large deposit.

“We look forward to watching these sites progress and handing keys over upon completion.”

Ongo has plans to spend over £45million on major investments and decarbonisation work on existing homes in the coming years, along with building hundreds of new homes.

Two of the sites set to benefit in the coming years are:

Broadwater Drive, Doncaster

Amount: Seven total, two and three-bedroom

Timeline: Complete 2023

Type: Affordable rent

Ashtree Close, Belton

Amount: 12 total, one and two-bedroom

Timeline: First three 2023, remaining 2024

Type: Affordable rent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad