Omega ambassador Prue Leith presents new cooking show from her kitchen made in Doncaster.

The 10-part Saturday morning series sees the much-loved Great British Bake Off Judge, famed for her love of colour and bright personality, take viewers on a journey through her favourite recipes alongside her retired fashion designer husband, John Playfair and joined by special guests.

Prue Leith was named as British kitchen manufacturer Omega’s ambassador in 2020 to highlight Omega’s extensive colour range, which she chose to celebrate in her custom bright yellow Cotswold kitchen, the joyful set of the new TV show.

Omega, based in Thorne, is renowned for their high-quality kitchens, innovative designs, on-time delivery, and excellent service.

