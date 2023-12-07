Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors on Saturday are invited to discuss the development with the knowledgeable sales team while enjoying a coffee and mince pie.

Work is well underway at De Maulay Manor in New Rossington, with 105 high specification homes in progress, so house hunters are encouraged to visit the brand new sales office to secure their first choice of plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes will make up the development, which will be delivered under new regulations that include enhanced insulation and the installation of air source heat pumps, saving residents money on energy bills while boosting sustainability.

De Maulay Manor Street Scene.

Two showhomes are anticipated by February 2024, with the first residents expected to have moved in shortly afterwards.

A variety of buying schemes will be available for buyers to take advantage of, including Part Exchange and Home Buyers Schemes which expedite and simplify the moving process for a smooth and stress-free move.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the progress made at De Maulay Manor so far, and look forward to starting a new community in Rossington. Catering to first-time buyers, downsizers, families and couples alike, De Maulay Manor is designed to appeal to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find De Maulay Manor at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0TN, or contact the sales team on 01302 511019.