New Rossington 105-homes development open for visitors
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visitors on Saturday are invited to discuss the development with the knowledgeable sales team while enjoying a coffee and mince pie.
Work is well underway at De Maulay Manor in New Rossington, with 105 high specification homes in progress, so house hunters are encouraged to visit the brand new sales office to secure their first choice of plot.
A mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes will make up the development, which will be delivered under new regulations that include enhanced insulation and the installation of air source heat pumps, saving residents money on energy bills while boosting sustainability.
Two showhomes are anticipated by February 2024, with the first residents expected to have moved in shortly afterwards.
A variety of buying schemes will be available for buyers to take advantage of, including Part Exchange and Home Buyers Schemes which expedite and simplify the moving process for a smooth and stress-free move.
Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the progress made at De Maulay Manor so far, and look forward to starting a new community in Rossington. Catering to first-time buyers, downsizers, families and couples alike, De Maulay Manor is designed to appeal to everyone.”
You can find De Maulay Manor at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0TN, or contact the sales team on 01302 511019.
*Harron Homes was founded in 1993. It now builds luxury homes in handpicked locations across Yorkshire, Derby and Nottinghamshire from its two regional offices in Leeds and Barlborough.