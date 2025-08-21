New housing firm announces work on ‘premium’ family homes has begun near Doncaster
Braddus Homes is built on a best-in-class team of housebuilding-industry veterans whose decades of experience in designing and delivering award-winning homes now come together under one vision: to build generously sized family homes in exclusive locations on small-to-medium developments, with a high standard of specification included in all their homes as standard.
By offering bigger-than-average rooms for all the family, exquisite interior fixtures and fittings, and a premium build quality that comes from valuing craftsmanship, they aim to stand apart from the high-volume builders and bring a real sense of community and pride to the places where they build.
Construction has now begun at their first development, situated on Thorpe Road in the idyllic Nottinghamshire village of Mattersey, near Bawtry.
Foundations are currently being dug for just four exquisite 5-bedroom detached homes that will feature on this inaugural Braddus Homes development, named Priory Fields.
All four properties will boast impressive layouts with an expansive open-plan kitchen, dining and family room featuring a stunning kitchen island, a separate lounge with bay window, a versatile ground-floor study, and five double bedrooms – two with en-suites and the master incorporating a
large walk-in wardrobe.
The specification for these homes has been thoughtfully selected to offer a premium experience, with AEG appliances, Silestone worktops, wine coolers, underfloor heating, luxury bathrooms, and more – all included as standard.
The location delights equally as much as the properties - surrounded by natural landscapes and with a local cricket pitch, village post office, historic priory and tranquil lake nearby, it offers a true countryside lifestyle whilst being close to neighbouring market towns and popular leisure
attractions.
Huw Richards, Operations Director at Braddus Homes, says: “We are delighted to be bringing our properties of distinction to the beautiful village of Mattersey. The land offers a fantastic opportunity to create a handpicked selection of new homes whilst preserving the picturesque landscape that makes this area so appealing.
“We are very proud to be bringing traditional standards and reliable quality back to British housebuilding and are excited to deliver our first family homes early next year.”