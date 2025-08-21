A new name in British housebuilding has entered the property market and is making a statement on its place among the established firms with its substantial offering on its inaugural development near Bawtry.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braddus Homes is built on a best-in-class team of housebuilding-industry veterans whose decades of experience in designing and delivering award-winning homes now come together under one vision: to build generously sized family homes in exclusive locations on small-to-medium developments, with a high standard of specification included in all their homes as standard.

By offering bigger-than-average rooms for all the family, exquisite interior fixtures and fittings, and a premium build quality that comes from valuing craftsmanship, they aim to stand apart from the high-volume builders and bring a real sense of community and pride to the places where they build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction has now begun at their first development, situated on Thorpe Road in the idyllic Nottinghamshire village of Mattersey, near Bawtry.

New housing firm announces work on ‘premium’ family homes has begun near Doncaster.

Foundations are currently being dug for just four exquisite 5-bedroom detached homes that will feature on this inaugural Braddus Homes development, named Priory Fields.

All four properties will boast impressive layouts with an expansive open-plan kitchen, dining and family room featuring a stunning kitchen island, a separate lounge with bay window, a versatile ground-floor study, and five double bedrooms – two with en-suites and the master incorporating a

large walk-in wardrobe.

The specification for these homes has been thoughtfully selected to offer a premium experience, with AEG appliances, Silestone worktops, wine coolers, underfloor heating, luxury bathrooms, and more – all included as standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location delights equally as much as the properties - surrounded by natural landscapes and with a local cricket pitch, village post office, historic priory and tranquil lake nearby, it offers a true countryside lifestyle whilst being close to neighbouring market towns and popular leisure

attractions.

Huw Richards, Operations Director at Braddus Homes, says: “We are delighted to be bringing our properties of distinction to the beautiful village of Mattersey. The land offers a fantastic opportunity to create a handpicked selection of new homes whilst preserving the picturesque landscape that makes this area so appealing.

“We are very proud to be bringing traditional standards and reliable quality back to British housebuilding and are excited to deliver our first family homes early next year.”