New homes launched in Beckingham – meeting the rising demand for single-storey living

NHQB-registered homebuilder Forge New Homes has launched a new development of bungalows in Beckingham, offering an opportunity for buyers looking for single-storey living.

The development on Station Road comprises 57 homes, including detached and semi-detached single-level and dormer-style homes. Homes are for market sale, shared ownership and affordable rent.

Forge says the offer responds to changing market trends with buyers increasingly preferring spacious, single-level layouts with private gardens and entrances rather than apartment-style flats. Recent data from both Hamptons and Nationwide Building Society shows a clear decline in demand for single-storey living in flats and a growing appetite for bungalows offering privacy, outdoor space and a strong sense of ownership. As Andy Beattie, Managing Director at Forge New Homes, explained: "We’re seeing a real shift in what people want from their homes.

“Our Beckingham development gives buyers a single-level layout that’s becoming more in demand, but with all the benefits of a detached or semi-detached home – their own front door and garden, and a community to enjoy.

"It’s an uncommon offering in the local market, and we’re proud to be creating homes that truly suit families, down sizers and anyone looking for easy, accessible living in a vibrant village setting."

Beckingham offers excellent local amenities, including a primary school, a nearby doctors’ surgery and the RSPB Beckingham Marshes reserve. The village is close to both Bawtry and Gainsborough, each with an array of shops, restaurants, gyms, and transport links, making it perfectly positioned for both convenience and community.

In addition to Beckingham, Forge is also developing new residential sites across Sheffield and Derbyshire, delivering well-designed homes to meet local demand.

For more information, visit: https://www.forgenewhomes.co.uk/our-developments