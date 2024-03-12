Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hampton is a spacious three storey home, with classic design and stylish features. Designed to a high specification, the downstairs hosts a large kitchen-dining space to the front of the property perfectly catered to family living. The rear of the property has a lounge with feature French doors leading to the garden.

The bedrooms are located on the top two floors with a family bathroom located on the first floor. The second floor is home to the spacious main bedroom, benefitting from an en-suite shower room and sophisticated dressing area. This stunning home offers an abundance of space with areas that bring the family together but also rooms for quiet relaxation.

Househunters will be able to explore this fully furnished plot, alongside the three bedroom Somerton and four bedroom Windsor showhomes. An independent financial advisor and Part Exchange expert will be on hand to offer advice on the home buying journey on the 23rd.

Wyndthorpe Chase is the perfect mix of countryside living and city convenience situated close to the city of Doncaster making it the perfect place to settle for commuters. The development is surrounded by open countryside, and beautiful woodland perfect for walking and exploring. Teeming with an array of species, Yorkshire Wildlife Park is only a short drive away, and there is easy access to neighbouring towns and cities including Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield, Leeds and York.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to reveal the Hampton viewhome at Wyndthorpe Chase. It offers the perfect opportunity for visitors to see the home laid out with furniture, and able to visualise how they could use the space to suit their own family. What sets our homes apart is not just their aesthetic appeal, but also the thoughtful consideration given to the needs and desires of today's discerning homebuyers."