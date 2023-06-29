Nearly 1,000 people sign up to waiting list for new homes in village near Doncaster

Jones Homes has already started construction at Lambcote Meadows, on a 12-acre site off Grange Lane in Maltby, and the first houses will be ready for people to move into in the late autumn and early winter.

The first homes will be released for sale at an exclusive launch event in July, with a list of interested potential buyers that already outstrips the number of homes available tenfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, Jayne Swift, said: “The buzz around our new homes at Lambcote Meadows has been incredible.

A CGI showing the homes under construction at Jones Homes’ Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby

“Demand has been fuelled by Jones Homes’ reputation for excellence – in design, build quality and finish – and the need for new homes in this location.

“We know that all those hundreds of people on the waiting list for these properties are keen to find out more, so we are looking forward to holding our launch event to tell them all about it.

“We want to make sure that those who have been waiting for this and who have indicated their interest are the first to have an opportunity to buy here, so the launch event will only be open to people who have registered their interest. There is still time to do so, however, and it’s quick and easy to do it by visiting our website.

“Construction has begun on the new homes at Lambcote Meadows and work is progressing well, so by the end of the year, people will be settling in and getting to know their neighbours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch for Lambcote Meadows will be held at Hellaby Hall Hotel, between Maltby and Bramley. Potential buyers can register their interest in this event by visiting the Jones Homes website and clicking on the ‘register for updates’ button.

As well as providing new homes for the area, the Jones Homes scheme is generating investment in local infrastructure and services through developer contributions. A Community Infrastructure Levy payment to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council of around £215,000, while the planning agreement for the development includes funding of around £380,000 for education, transport, and road improvements.

The development will include five affordable starter homes, a play area and green open space. It is part of a wider approved new homes project to the west of Maltby Wood and south of Stainton Lane in Maltby.

The invitation-only launch event will be held at Hellaby Hall Hotel on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 July. Everyone on the waiting list will be contacted ahead of the event.