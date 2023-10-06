Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With first completions expected in summer 2024, the multimillion pound development will deliver 69 new two to five-bedroom properties, including 23 per cent affordable housing. Plus, more than £630,000 contribution to local public open space and educational facilities.

Crest Nicholson held a groundbreaking event at Copley Park with the first spades hitting the ground for development to start. The event marks a monumental moment for the housebuilder as they expand into the North East. Guy Evans, Regional Director to Crest Nicholson’s Yorkshire Division was on site to kick off the development in Sprotbrough.

Upon completion of the development, alongside residential properties, Copley Park will provide easy access to local schools and play areas, a nature reserve and a selection of pubs and restaurants.

Located just four miles from the charming city of Doncaster, the development will appeal to a range of prospective buyers including first time buyers, young families and professional commuters alike looking for modern homes.

As with all Crest Nicholson properties, the homes available at Copley Park will be designed to reflect the architecture style of housing in the local area and set within plenty of green space.

Guy Evans, Regional Director to Crest Nicholson’s Yorkshire Division, commented: “We are pleased to have broken ground at our first site in Yorkshire, Copley Park, kickstarting our mission to deliver high-quality homes in the North East of England.”

“The development will have a strong, positive effect on the wider Sprotbrough community, providing new jobs, infrastructure and most importantly, much needed high quality homes for local people.”

Residents at Copley Park will enjoy the benefits of a village lifestyle, while also having access to all the amenities they could need on their doorstep, including high-street shopping, nightlife, and supermarkets. For families, popular local schools Including Sprotbrough Orchard Infant School (rated Good by Ofsted) are ideally located, with Yorkshire Wildlife Park just 20 minutes away.