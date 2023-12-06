Housebuilder Crest Nicholson is getting ready for the launch of its new Copley Park development in Sprotbrough.

The multimillion-pound development will deliver 69 new two to five-bedroom properties, including 23% affordable housing, perfect for a wide variety of buyers.

Copley Park will have a range of Crest Nicholson’s most popular house types available for first time buyers, second steppers or growing families from launch.

The development will also have a Winslow show home available to view in the coming months.

One of the new homes - The Chelmsford.

Alongside the high quality, energy efficient homes, Copley Park will also offer buyers the best of village life and nearby amenities with strong access to Yorkshire and beyond.

The launch of Copley Park follows a successful pre-launch event earlier this month at Sprotbrough Country Club, where over 168 residents RSVPed to attend.

Financial advisors, JLP Financial and Heron Mortgages were also on hand to talk buyers through the plans for the site, the house types on offer and the schemes available to them.

Guy Evans, Managing Director to Crest Nicholson’s Yorkshire Division, commented: “We’re excited to launch and welcome the local community to our new Copley Park development.

"Our initial launch event from Sprotbrough Country Club in South Yorkshire was well received and with interest already high, we would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible find out more about the homes and schemes available at our first development.”

Situated in the village of Sprotbrough and only a stone’s throw from Doncaster, residents will enjoy the benefits of a village lifestyle, while also having access to all the amenities they could need on their doorstep.

From plenty of open green spaces nearby to the rich array of pubs and restaurants on your doorstep, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For families, popular local schools Including Sprotbrough Orchard Infant School (rated Good by Ofsted) are ideally located, with Yorkshire Wildlife Park just 20 minutes away.

Copley Park is perfect for those looking for a semi-rural lifestyle, whilst also having great access to the M1 just minutes away, connecting to Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham.

The development is located a 12-minute drive to Doncaster train station providing quick public transport services with trains to Sheffield in 30 minutes and London St Pancras in one hour and 45 minutes.

Two bedroom houses start from £249,950, three bedroom houses from £309,950, four bedroom houses from £459,950 and five bedroom houses from £514,950. Available to purchase with Part Exchange, Smooth Move and Deposit Unlock on selected properties.