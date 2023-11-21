The Shadow Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, the Rt Hon Edward Miliband MP, recently visited Keepmoat’s Skylarks Grange development at Brodsworth near Doncaster.

Meeting with Ashley Cresswell, Skylarks Grange Site Manager, Toby Hollis, Regional Director for the North East at NHBC and Keepmoat Yorkshire East’s Construction Director, Joe Goodbody and Commercial Director, Richard Gough, Mr Miliband learned about sustainable homes, the role NHBC plays in delivering quality housing and some of the challenges the industry faces.

Skylarks Grange is a new development in North West Doncaster enjoying beautiful countryside views and close to local amenities and transport links.

Comprising a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, its site manager Ashley Cresswell was recently named a Quality Award winner at the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2023 for his sterling work and dedication to quality house building.

Richard Gough, Commercial Director at Keepmoat; Richard Watson, Assistant Site Manager at Keepmoat; Nicola Parks, Sales Executive at Keepmoat; Joe Goodbody, Construction Director at Keepmoat; the Rt Hon Edward Miliband MP; Ashley Cresswell, Senior Site Manager at Keepmoat; Toby Hollis, Regional Director at NHBC; Antony Rowe, Sales Manager at Keepmoat.

The Pride in the Job Awards reflect NHBC’s commitment to raising standards in the house-building industry, recognising and celebrating the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered to a high standard.

Invited to celebrate Mr Cresswell’s recent NHBC Pride in the Job Awards win, Mr Miliband congratulated Ashley for his Quality Award achievement.

While on site Mr Miliband also took the opportunity to tour a number of new build homes, learned about construction techniques and discussed decarbonisation of the housing industry.

Mr Miliband said: “I was delighted to meet with Ashley at Skylarks Grange and see the product of his and his colleagues’ hard work. The high-quality homes I visited on the site are a testament to modern house building and it’s fantastic the great work of the new build sector is recognised and celebrated through NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards. My congratulations to Keepmoat and Ashley on this well-deserved accolade.”

Daniel Crew, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire East said: “It’s wonderful that Mr Miliband took time from his very busy schedule to visit the Skylarks Grange development and see the fantastic work being coordinated by our site manager, Ashley. We’re extremely proud that we were able to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and providing housing for future generations. The Pride in the Job awards acknowledge the work we’re doing to showcase our commitment to building the highest quality of homes across Yorkshire, with our fantastic site manager, Ashley, being among those recognised.”

Toby Hollis, who is the Regional Director for the North East at NHBC commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Miliband to Skylarks Grange; it’s a strong example of top-quality house building led by an exceptional site manager. For more than 40 years NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards have championed the highest standards of house building in the UK and Ashley is very worthy recipient.”