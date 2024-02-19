Mothering Sunday: Gift idea for the houseproud mum with mini clothes steamer
The Propress MINI Clothes Steamer offers the ultimate companion for effortless crease-free clothes anywhere, anytime from £110 on the Propress website.
The MINI Steamer is a game-changer in the world of fabric care. The device heats up in under a minute offering the convenience of crease-free clothes with a simple touch of a button. Its efficiency and ease of use make it a must-have for every fashion-savvy individual, plus it is versatile enough to treat various home fabrics from curtains to bedding, and is ideal for weddings or even hoteliers.
Its lightweight, portable device boasts a unique heated, coated aluminium iron plate, which allows for simultaneous steaming and pressing. Unlike traditional irons, it can be used vertically or horizontally, for ultimate flexibility in achieving wrinkle-free clothing.
Designed to simplify life, this steam-powered wonder eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and is safe to use on all ironable fabrics, from delicate silks to sturdy upholstery. Plus, it has been scientifically proven to eliminate COVID-19 in just two seconds, offering an extra layer of protection.
Packed with triple-action benefits, the Propress MINI smooths out creases, restores fabric shapes, and removes odours while killing 99.9 per cent of bacteria, ensuring garments stay fresh and last longer. Its coated steam sole plate delivers twice the performance, making it the ideal choice for those looking for both efficiency and convenience.