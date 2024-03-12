Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Househunters who visited on the day were given information and details about this new development and treated to a luxury gift bag giving a taste of the grandeur residents can expect from their Harron home.

The 58 three and four-bedroom homes, which are set across almost six acres of land, are perfect for those looking for quality living without compromising on space or style.

Set in the spectacular rolling Yorkshire countryside, Cressacre Green is nestled in the heart of the traditional village of Harlington. As part of the planning agreement, Harron is contributing almost £800,000 to the local area, including approximately £165,000 towards education.

Residents will benefit from easy access to Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley plus miles of beautiful woodland walks on their doorstep, with the Dearne Valley Nature Reserve and Trans Pennine Trail offering the opportunity for walks and open green spaces just moments away.

Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, said, “We are thrilled by the progress made on Cressacre Green so far. With three homes sold on plan already, we are excited to start talking to our customers about their dream homes. Our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional service, ensuring every potential homeowner finds their perfect fit.”