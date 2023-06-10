Mayor cuts ribbon to launch brand new showhomes at Doncaster development

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor were met by Harron Homes’ North Midlands Marketing Co-ordinator, Robert Clubbe, Sales Executive Michelle Ellis, and Contracts Manager Gary Coughlan, all of whom were on hand to give a tour of the two new showhomes.

The first of their kind, both The Shelford and The Moreton showhomes are spacious, four-bedroom detached family homes with integrated garages and classic design features.

From the luxurious living room to the high-specification kitchen at the heart of the property, The Shelford is not one to be missed. Upstairs are four fabulous double bedrooms, including a master bedroom with its own stylish ensuite and dressing area, and a modern, elegant family bathroom.

Cutting the ribbon (L-R) Contracts Manager Gary Coughlan, Marketing Coordinator Rob Clubbe, Mayor Ros Jones, Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones, Sales Executive Michelle Ellis

The Moreton is perfect for modern living. The house boasts a light-filled living room and an elegant open-plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors opening out onto a garden that’s perfect for entertaining guests on warm evenings. Upstairs, there’s space for all the family, with four double bedrooms designed with luxury and comfort in mind.

Situated in convenient distance of Doncaster, a bustling hub of activity recently afforded city status, Riverdale Park offers residents the best of both rural and city life. When not exploring the culture of Doncaster, residents can take a hike along the countless trails and scenic walking routes surrounding the development.

Marketing Coordinator Robert Clubbe said: “We were very glad that Mayor Ros Jones and Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones could join us for the launch of the stunning Shelford and Moreton showhomes. Riverdale Park is a wonderful development and we’re excited to see it become a thriving community.”

Mayor Ros Jones said: “I was delighted to be a part of this showhome launch and to be able to cut the ribbon. Both the showhomes are very impressive; as soon as you walk in you really are struck by the quality of the design. Riverdale Park looks set to be a truly wonderful addition to the Doncaster community!”

The showhomes will be open to the public from 10th June 10:30am-17:30pm, where prospective buyers will be able to tour the Shelford and Moreton showhomes while enjoying a traditionally British fish and chips which will be served between 11:00am -15:30pm.