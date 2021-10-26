Low deposit mortgage scheme made more accessible for homeowners in Doncaster

King's Lodge, Hatfield

Deposit Unlock is a new mortgage lending scheme offered by housebuilder Barratt Homes including at Park Edge in Wheatley, Torne Farm in New Rossington, Kings Lodge in Hatfield, and Lancaster Gardens in Harworth.

Under Deposit Unlock, first time buyers and existing homeowners can purchase a new-build home priced up to £330,000 with just a five per cent deposit. The competitively priced mortgage for the remaining 95 per cent is designed to make buying a new home much more affordable to those who may have otherwise struggled to fund a deposit for their dream home.

The scheme is run in partnership with Newcastle Building Society, which is able to offer a range of market-leading mortgage rates under Deposit Unlock, starting at 3.50 per cent for a two-year fixed rate mortgage.

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Kings Lodge development in Harworth, said: “We are always looking at ways we can help even more people either onto or up the property ladder and Deposit Unlock is the latest way for those in Doncaster to do just that. By significantly reducing the size of deposit needed to secure a new home, we’re hoping we can make it much more accessible and affordable for buyers to move into the home of their dreams.”