Local housebuilder supports Doncaster therapy scheme with a ‘helping hoof’

Goats at Eden House Community Link which has benefit from the Persimmon Homes Community Champion scheme.

Eden House Community Link is a community-based company providing a range of therapeutic interventions for children and families, as well as training and supervision to the professionals who support them. Now Persimmon Homes has provided an £850 cash injection, through its Community Champions scheme, to support the therapy project and build a custom-designed shelter for the animals.

On behalf of Eden House, spokesperson Lindsay Robinson said: “We have recently started to train pet goats as animal assisted therapy companions. We find that the children accessing our service respond really well to sessions with the live animals.

“We have developed an outdoor space to ensure our therapy animals are healthy and happy. But with more goats joining the project we are running out of space and need a new purpose-built shelter where they can sleep.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire managing director Richard Hosie said: “We are very keen to support charities and good causes that serve the towns and neighbourhoods where we have housing developments. Eden House do a wonderful job in this part of South Yorkshire, and we are delighted to offer a donation towards this excellent project.”

Currently, Persimmon Homes is building in Bessacarr, off Bawtry Road at its Warren Park development offering a wide range of two, three and four-bedroom houses.