With two reception rooms, gated parking and a large garden, this modern three-bed in L25 is ideal for growing families.

Tucked away in leafy L25, this smart three-bedroom end-of-terrace home on Colton Road is ideal for families, first-time buyers or anyone after a bit of extra space and style. It’s on the market for £220,000 and comes with gated off-road parking, a generous rear garden and a sleek, modern interior.

Listed with Purplebricks, this property is available to view online around the clock, and arranging a viewing is just a few clicks away. With no middlemen and no fuss, it’s a great way to secure your next move.

Inside, the home stretches across two floors and includes a bright through lounge/diner with French doors that open onto the garden. A modern fitted kitchen leads to a second reception room at the rear, offering a handy extra space — perfect as a home office, snug or playroom.

Upstairs, there are three well-sized bedrooms, a stylish, fully tiled family bathroom and a separate toilet. It’s a layout that offers flexibility for modern family life.

At a glance Three bedrooms End-of-terrace house Two reception rooms Modern kitchen Family bathroom and separate WC Well-maintained rear garden Gated driveway and off-road parking Excellent transport links

The property has both front and rear gardens — ideal for outdoor entertaining or kids to play — and the gated driveway adds convenience and peace of mind. With gas central heating and double glazing throughout, it's ready to move straight into.

Commuters will appreciate the excellent transport links, with Broad Green Station and the M62 just a few minutes away. There are also local parks nearby, including the lovely Court Hey Park, and plenty of shops and schools in easy reach.

