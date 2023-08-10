Holly Hill II holds a stunning range of four-bedroom homes, with spacious rooms to open-plan entertaining spaces, large private gardens, and en suites, perfect for both families or couples looking to upgrade their current home.

The development has proven to be popular in Doncaster and there are only a handful of homes now left on sale, with prices starting from £244,995. Available now to purchase, the four-bedroom Downham house type is the ideal property for larger and growing families, who can also benefit from using the Part Exchange scheme available here to secure their new home.

The Part Exchange scheme will not only support buyers with the purchasing of their new home but will also help them with selling their existing property too.

There are only seven homes left

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’ve really enjoyed watching Holly Hill II develop into a relaxed, friendly community with a range of different residents settling in.

“The development is in a superb location offering excellent transport links for commuters, outstanding local schools and a fantastic range of amenities right on your doorstep.”

For those interested, the sales team will be operating remotely from Taylor Wimpey’s Wheatley Hall Mews development nearby off Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster.

Holly Hill II is located off West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN11 0TT.