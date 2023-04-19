Inside the spectacular Church House in Harrogate - on the market at £1m plus

The magnificent Chapel House in Harrogate is attracting huge interest since hitting the market this month, with over 50,000 views recorded within 48 hours of it going on sale.

Offers over £1m are invited for the property that was bought as a Grade ll listed Methodist Chapel almost 10 years ago by art collector Mark Hinchliffe, then converted by him in to a showpiece 'Italianate style' home and boutique B&B, that has starred in tv programmes from Restoration Man to Salvage Hunters, and Four in a Bed - emerging as a clear winner in the latter show.

It is so impressive inside: original features remain intact from the pulpit to restored stained glass windows, and luxury is the word, with a grand vaulted living room among four uniquely individual reception rooms, and six bedrooms, all with marble en suites.

Mark would love the property to be bought as a family home, but its reach goes much further, as a potential guest house or events venue, as it is licensed for weddings.

He also has plans drawn up for its development as three apartments or semi-detached homes. He feels sure that the property currently housing his stunning collection of art, antiques and vintage curios won't remain on the market for long.

Fixtures and fittings within Chapel House are available by separate negotiation and include some treasures. One chandelier alone, said Mark, is worth £100,000.

The conversion became his passion and he couldn't begin to estimate the total cost of work done over the years, added Mark.

"We lived in The Chapel then found people's interest in the place was so great we decided to share this experience of architecture and artworks by offering bed and breakfast.

"We made it something of a mini stately home with comforts such as underfloor heating - everything we could think of. There's still a vast loft space with high vaulted ceilings that's undeveloped and has massive potential."

Located less than half a mile from Harrogate town centre, Chapel House has a south-facing courtyard garden to the front.

Every room inside is fascinating.

The master bedroom has stained glass windows, a private balcony and an en suite with a roll top copper bath and double sinks crafted out of fossilized wood.

In the kitchen, church pews were recycled in to kitchen units.

Mark is keen to pursue his passion for restoration further with a major project in either southern Italy or Marrakech.

Chapel House, Grove Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £1m with Nationwide Business Sales Ltd, Castleford, tel. 0113 519 0444,

and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

