Inside 'immaculate' waterside home for sale in scenic Doncaster village

With views over Tickhill's picturesque Mill Dam, this high end Grade ll listed family home has a luxurious interior.

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT

Rowland Bridge House is on the market at £1.4m, and is an immaculate property, as can be seen in the gallery of photographs shown below.

Just a short stroll from the centre of Tickhill, the house has lawned gardens with seating areas and a sheltered barbecue zone.

It has four plush reception rooms with ceiling beams, and a stunning orangery.

The sleek breakfast kitchen has an adjoining open plan family area, and an integrated sound system is fitted to all rooms.

The master bedroom suite on the first floor has a furnished dressing room and a sauna. Two more bedrooms are at this level.

An inner landing has stairs to a guest suite with its own bathroom, dressing room, and study area, and there's one further bedroom.Extensive landscaped grounds have private patio areas with the Mill Dam as a backdrop.

Remote control gates open to the driveway that leads to the house and a double garage, with a home gym above.

Rowland Bridge House, Dam Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, is for sale with Robinson Hornsby estate agents at a price of £1,400,000.

Call 01302 751616 for more information.

Gardens border the stream that links to Mill Dam.

1. Rowland Bridge House, Dam Road, Tickhill, Doncaster

Gardens border the stream that links to Mill Dam. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents

The open plan kitchen with central island.

2. Rowland Bridge House, Dam Road, Tickhill, Doncaster

The open plan kitchen with central island. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents

Living space adjoining the open plan kitchen - ideal for entertaining.

3. Rowland Bridge House, Dam Road, Tickhill, Doncaster

Living space adjoining the open plan kitchen - ideal for entertaining. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents

The beamed dining room, with feature fireplace.

4. Rowland Bridge House, Dam Road, Tickhill, Doncaster

The beamed dining room, with feature fireplace. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents

