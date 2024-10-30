Housebuilder Honey has opened two new showhomes at its £23.5m, 95-home development near Doncaster.

Called Iris and located off Barnburgh Lane in Goldthorpe, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom new homes.

Prices range from £219,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Chestnut house type to £369,995 for a four-bedroom detached Rosemary.

Iris features 16 of Honey’s house types which, according to the company, have been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Prospective buyers can now visit the three-bedroom detached Eucalyptus and four-bedroom detached Rosemary showhomes to experience the high specification and thoughtful design of Honey’s new homes first hand.

The hallway in both showhomes through to an open-plan living/dining area and designer kitchen with integrated appliances and contemporary bi-fold doors opening to the rear garden

The downstairs also feature a living room, storage cupboards, a utility room and a large WC. The four-bedroom Rosemary has an additional space at the front of the property which is ideal for a children’s playroom.

Upstairs, the main bedroom in each showhome features a ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower and ceramic wall tiles. A boutique, hotel-style bathroom with statement wall tiles serves further generous double bedrooms in both homes.

Selected homes for sale at Iris are available with a range of incentives including part exchange and assisted move.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director at Sheffield-headquartered Honey, said: “Launching our two showhomes at Iris offers prospective buyers a fantastic opportunity to experience what owning a Honey home is like.

"All of our homes at the development are designed to meet the needs of today’s homeowners, blending modern living with high specification and stylish design.

“We’re committed to delivering homes that provide an ideal combination of style, substance and sustainability which are unmatched at their price point.

“Our newly opened Rosemary and Eucalyptus showhomes demonstrate this. We now encourage any interested buyers to visit our sales team to learn more about how they can make a honey home their home.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

In addition, the house types accommodate the Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.

For further information on the development search ‘Honey Iris development’.