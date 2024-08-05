Housebuilder Honey has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 16-acre site in Bessacarr, Doncaster, to deliver a £53m, 184-home development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed site, which will be called Opal, is located off Cammidge Way and is adjacent to Bawtry Road.

Subject to planning, Opal will comprise a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and feature 17 of Honey’s house type designs. Of the 184 homes, 43 have been designated to affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Housebuilder Honey submits plans to deliver £53m 184-home development in Doncaster.

The proposed site in Bessacarr will form part of the Doncaster Local Plan which requires a total of 15,640 new homes to be built by 2035.

If given the go ahead by Doncaster Council, work at the development is anticipated to start in May next year with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in the spring of 2026.

Honey is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Bessacarr is a fantastic location for us to build. Our extensive market research has discovered there is significant demand for high specification, high quality homes in and around the local area.

“Our proposed development will satisfy this demand with properties that are thoughtfully designed to combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers and the local community.

“We are very pleased to have submitted plans and exchanged contracts on our Opal development and we now look forward to Doncaster Council’s response.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.

In addition, the house types all accommodate the Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.

For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk