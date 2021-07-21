Homebuilder's donation helps create Doncaster RAF Air Cadets memorial garden

Armthorpe RAF Air Cadets help to create memorial garden

The donation comes as part of Taylor Wimpey’s commitment towards supporting the community groups and organisations close to its developments.

The British volunteer military youth organisation, which has had a squadron in Armthorpe since 1941 is using the generous sum to complete a memorial garden at the site which was started two years ago.

Squadron Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Rob Wenban RAFAC from Armthorpe RAF Air Cadets said: “The pandemic has affected us all in so many ways and we felt it would be worthwhile to create a space for reflection and to commemorate those who have sadly lost their lives to this terrible virus.

“We are delighted that Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire wanted to help with these plans and we are going to put the money towards buying beautiful plants to complete the space.”

Far more than just a garden, it is expected that the squadron will use the space to teach cadets how to care and tend to the plants as a mental wellbeing exercise.

Flight Lieutenant Wenban adds: “We want the garden to be more than just a place for reflection. It is well known that there are many mental health benefits to being in the outdoors and gardening is one of the best ways to improve mental wellbeing. We are looking forward to sharing new skills with our cadets and allowing them to develop green fingered talents.”

Ross Clarkson, sales director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We know how many groups have suffered during the pandemic. With everyone in isolation for such a long time, it’s no wonder returning to normal life can be hard. We think the memorial garden is a fantastic idea and we are so glad we can help to make it a success.”

Armthorpe RAF Air Cadets is situated close to Taylor Wimpey’s Wheatley Hall Mews in Doncaster. The development comprises three- and four-bedroom homes, in a range of styles and has been carefully designed to combine modern living with plenty of room to entertain and relax.