Here's how Doncaster homeowners can save thousands on energy bills each year

On average, new build houses will cost £1,822.38 to run a year, which is just one third of the cost of an average existing dwelling, which would be to £4,940.23 per year based on most recent energy prices, highlights Barratt Developments.

This research follows recent findings from the Home Builders Federation (HBF), which highlights that new-build houses are significantly cheaper to run than older properties, and are also considerably better for the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more energy-efficient properties, new houses are 63 per cent cheaper to run than older properties of the same type.

We all need help on how to cut energy costs this winter

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, ensures its homes are built to a greater energy-efficient standard.

With the help of highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing, all homes achieve an energy-efficiency rating of A or B, including those at nearby developments including Park Edge, Kings Lodge and Edwin Vale in Hatfield, Lancaster Gardens in Harworth and Torne Farm in Rossington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, Barratt Developments’ properties also come with the latest water and energy saving appliances as standard, including water-efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings that can reduce consumption up to 26 per cent per day, per person, compared to the national average five .

Paul Wharam, Technical Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “The design of all our new homes, from the materials we use to the layout of the home,

are carefully considered to achieve a high standard of energy-efficiency for our customers.

“The external walls incorporate heat-reflecting, low-emissive insulation technology keeping the warmth in and our customers’ bills down. In comparison, typical walls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

from houses constructed in the 1980’s help damp flourish and let twice as much warm air escape.

“As Britain’s largest housebuilder, it’s paramount that we lead the way in green building alongside supporting local residents amidst the cost of living crisis. This begins by significantly cutting emissions, from our operations down to the customer level in our homes.”