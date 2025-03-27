Harron Homes hosts exclusive first-time buyers’ event

To help first-time buyers get their foot on the property ladder, Harron Homes is holding an exclusive First-Time Buyer Event on Saturday, 29 March at its Nevison’s Fold development in Barnsley.

Customers will have the chance to tour the stunning Stockley and Shelford showhomes while enjoying nibbles and refreshments.

A three bedroom semi-detached home, the Stockley offers spacious and flexible living over three floors. The Shelford, one of Harron’s newest house styles, is a four bedroom detached home that comes with an integral garage and classic design features making it ideal for any family.

Harron Homes understands that buying a first home is a significant life event, which is why customers who reserve on Saturday will be aided with a deposit boost on selected homes.

The dedicated sales team will be available to explain the process of buying a new Harron home in simple terms and an independent expert financial advisor will also be on hand to discuss how to get the right mortgage and the different purchasing options on offer.

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes Yorkshire, says, “At Harron Homes we understand how important getting onto the property ladder is, and aim to help our customers in whatever way we can. I’d encourage any first-time buyers to come along on

Saturday and find out how they can progress with purchasing their own home.”

The First-Time Buyer Event will take place between 10.30am-5.30pm on Saturday, 29 March at Nevison’s Fold located on Bleachcroft Way, Barnsley, S70 3PA. Call the sales team on 01226 221800 or for more information on the development visit the Harron Homes website.