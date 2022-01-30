Four bedroom dormer bungalow with two storey annexe in desirable village of Epworth

2. Harvester Close, Eepworth

Dining kitchen - Fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has complimentary tiling, a range style cooker with five ring gas hob with splash back and extractor above, a double oven, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer. There are rear and side facing double glazed windows giving an abundance of natural light, two central heating radiators, coving to the ceiling and a tiled floor.

Photo: .