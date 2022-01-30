Harvester Close, Epworth. To the front of the property is a block paved driveway which provides ample off road parking to the side of which is a pebbled area with shrubs and trees.

Four bedroom dormer bungalow with two storey annexe in desirable village of Epworth

Spacious four bedroom detached dormer bungalow with additional two storey annexe, with off road parking and close links to good schools, local amenities and motorway networks

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 10:00 am

For sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £390,000 to £410,000. Tel. 01302 327121.

1. Harvester Close, Epworth

Kitchen - Fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has complimentary tiling, a range style cooker with five ring gas hob with splash back and extractor above, a double oven, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. Harvester Close, Eepworth

Dining kitchen - Fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has complimentary tiling, a range style cooker with five ring gas hob with splash back and extractor above, a double oven, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer. There are rear and side facing double glazed windows giving an abundance of natural light, two central heating radiators, coving to the ceiling and a tiled floor.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

3. Harvester Close

Kitchen diner - Fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has complimentary tiling, a range style cooker with five ring gas hob with splash back and extractor above, a double oven, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer. There are rear and side facing double glazed windows giving an abundance of natural light, two central heating radiators, coving to the ceiling and a tiled floor.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

4. Harvester Close, Epworth

Lounge - The focal point is the feature fireplace which houses the gas living flame fire. There are two wall light points, coving to the ceiling, a central heating radiator and double glazed patio doors which give access to the conservatory.

Photo: .

Photo Sales
William H Brown
Next Page
Page 1 of 5