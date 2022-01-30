Four bedroom dormer bungalow with two storey annexe in desirable village of Epworth

For sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £390,000 to £410,000. Tel. 01302 327121.
1. Harvester Close, Epworth
Kitchen - Fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has complimentary tiling, a range style cooker with five ring gas hob with splash back and extractor above, a double oven, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer.
2. Harvester Close, Eepworth
Dining kitchen - Fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the 1 1/2 bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has complimentary tiling, a range style cooker with five ring gas hob with splash back and extractor above, a double oven, plumbing for a dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer. There are rear and side facing double glazed windows giving an abundance of natural light, two central heating radiators, coving to the ceiling and a tiled floor.
3. Harvester Close
4. Harvester Close, Epworth
Lounge - The focal point is the feature fireplace which houses the gas living flame fire. There are two wall light points, coving to the ceiling, a central heating radiator and double glazed patio doors which give access to the conservatory.
