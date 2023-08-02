Five top tips for selling your house: Doncaster property expert's guide to a sucessful sale

In this inaugural edition of his regular property column, we are delighted to introduce Chris Stone, the managing director and co-founder of Elite Property, a reputable estate and letting agency based right here in Doncaster.

With an impressive background of over 15 years working in some of the largest agencies across the UK, Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the local property market.

As a proud Doncaster resident, his passion for enhancing the property experience for fellow residents is at the heart of Elite’s mission.

This week, Chris shares invaluable insights for property owners who are preparing to list their homes for sale.

Whether you are a seasoned seller or a first-time homeowner, these five essential tips will help ensure a successful and smooth selling process.

1. Explore Your Options with Multiple Agents

When it comes to selling your property, knowledge is power.

Chris advises homeowners to talk to at least three agents to gain a comprehensive understanding of what each can offer.

Look beyond the basic services and delve into their marketing plans.

Find out how they harness the power of social media and modern marketing techniques. Equally important is the level of communication and support they provide throughout the process. Will they assist with negotiations and the sale’s progression? A proactive agent can make all the difference in achieving your desired results.

2. Uncover the Truth Through Reviews

Reviews are a window into an agent’s past performance and thorough research is key. Beyond just looking at the number of positive reviews, Chris urges homeowners to dig deeper.

Focus on feedback from those who have sold their properties through the agents. Understanding their experiences will give you a more accurate picture of the agent’s capabilities and dedication.

3. Price Strategically with Portals in Mind

Setting the right asking price is crucial for attracting potential buyers. Chris recommends considering the pricing brackets used by major property portals.

A slight price adjustment can have a significant impact on the visibility of your listing. For example, setting an asking price in line at offers in excess of £200,000 instead of £205,000, can expose your property to a much wider audience.

4. Enhance Curb Appeal for a Lasting Impression

First impressions matter and they are especially crucial in the property market.

As potential buyers approach your property, they form quick judgments. Spend time evaluating your home’s curb appeal. Step back and see it from their perspective. What can you do to improve the initial impression? Simple enhancements to landscaping, paths and exteriors can make a world of difference in capturing buyers’ hearts from the get-go.

5. Embrace High-Quality Visuals and Interactive Tours

In today’s fast-paced world, buyers seek efficiency and convenience. High-quality photos and interactive tours play a pivotal role in engaging potential buyers. Unlike traditional video walkthroughs, interactive tours allow viewers to envision themselves living in the space and measuring rooms, all from the comfort of their sofa.

As technology advances, so do the buying habits of property purchasers.