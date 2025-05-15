Period frontage with original bay windows and decorative brickwork | Purplebricks

Beautiful family home blends classic features with modern comfort in a sought-after location

If you’re looking for a characterful family home in Doncaster with serious space and style, this five-bedroom semi on Imperial Crescent is a must-see. With period features, a modern kitchen, and three floors of accommodation, it’s on the market now for £300,000.

To see all 24 pictures, take a virtual tour and visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get a real sense of the layout and how much space this home offers.

Bright modern kitchen with quartz worktops and integrated appliances | Purplebricks

Original Victorian tiles greet you in the hallway, and the main living room boasts a sash window and feature fireplace. There’s a formal dining room for entertaining, and the newly fitted kitchen features high-end quartz worktops and modern appliances.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms and a sleek family bathroom with heritage styling. Up on the second floor, you’ll find two more spacious doubles – one with its own en suite, making it ideal as a principal bedroom or guest suite.

The private courtyard-style rear garden is tree-lined and low maintenance, and the property has driveway parking to the front.

At a glance:

Five-bedroom Victorian semi-detached house in Doncaster

Original features including tiles, sash windows and high ceilings

Renovated kitchen with quartz worktops and integrated appliances

Three bathrooms including en suite to top-floor bedroom

Private rear courtyard garden and off-road parking

On the market for £300,000

Homes with this much space, period charm and potential are increasingly rare in Doncaster—early viewing strongly recommended.

