Five-bedroom link detached family home in the heart of Auckley must be viewed

1. The Green, Auckley

Kitchen Diner 28' 2" x 11' 7" max ( 8.59m x 3.53m max ) A fantastic kitchen fitted with a range of high finish wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the ceramic sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a ceramic hob with extractor fan above, two electric ovens, an integrated fridge and freezer, plumbing for a washing machine, down lights to the ceiling and a breakfast bar. There are front and rear facing double glazed windows, a central heating radiator and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

