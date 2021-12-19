The property occupies a generous plot situated on the head of a cul de sac. To the front of the property is a block paved driveway providing ample off road parking which in turn leads to the garage.

Five-bedroom link detached family home in the heart of Auckley must be viewed

The Green, Auckley is a one of a kind stunning five-bedroom property offering spacious modern living. For sale with William H Brown for £450,000. Tel. 01302 327121. Visit William H Brown

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 10:00 am

This stunning five bedroom link detached family home situated in the heart of Auckley village comes to market with a spacious lounge, a conservatory and playroom, an open plan kitchen diner, downstairs shower room, master bedroom with ensuite, a garage and generous rear garden. One of a kind.

1. The Green, Auckley

Kitchen Diner 28' 2" x 11' 7" max ( 8.59m x 3.53m max ) A fantastic kitchen fitted with a range of high finish wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the ceramic sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a ceramic hob with extractor fan above, two electric ovens, an integrated fridge and freezer, plumbing for a washing machine, down lights to the ceiling and a breakfast bar. There are front and rear facing double glazed windows, a central heating radiator and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

2. The Green, Auckley

Kitchen Diner 28' 2" x 11' 7" max ( 8.59m x 3.53m max ) A fantastic kitchen fitted with a range of high finish wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the ceramic sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a ceramic hob with extractor fan above, two electric ovens, an integrated fridge and freezer, plumbing for a washing machine, down lights to the ceiling and a breakfast bar. There are front and rear facing double glazed windows, a central heating radiator and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

3. The Green Auckley

Lounge 21' 10" x 11' 1" ( 6.65m x 3.38m ) A spacious lounge with front facing double glazed windows, rear facing double glazed patio doors which open into the conservatory and a central heating radiator. The focal point of the room is the feature fireplace which houses the gas living flame fire.

Photo: .

Photo Sales

4. The Green, Auckley

Lounge 21' 10" x 11' 1" ( 6.65m x 3.38m ) A spacious lounge with front facing double glazed windows, rear facing double glazed patio doors which open into the conservatory and a central heating radiator. The focal point of the room is the feature fireplace which houses the gas living flame fire.

Photo: .

Photo Sales
The GreenWilliam H Brown
Next Page
Page 1 of 3