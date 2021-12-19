Five-bedroom link detached family home in the heart of Auckley must be viewed

This stunning five bedroom link detached family home situated in the heart of Auckley village comes to market with a spacious lounge, a conservatory and playroom, an open plan kitchen diner, downstairs shower room, master bedroom with ensuite, a garage and generous rear garden. One of a kind.
1. The Green, Auckley
Kitchen Diner 28' 2" x 11' 7" max ( 8.59m x 3.53m max )
A fantastic kitchen fitted with a range of high finish wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces housing the ceramic sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a ceramic hob with extractor fan above, two electric ovens, an integrated fridge and freezer, plumbing for a washing machine, down lights to the ceiling and a breakfast bar. There are front and rear facing double glazed windows, a central heating radiator and ample space for a dining table and chairs.
3. The Green Auckley
Lounge 21' 10" x 11' 1" ( 6.65m x 3.38m )
A spacious lounge with front facing double glazed windows, rear facing double glazed patio doors which open into the conservatory and a central heating radiator. The focal point of the room is the feature fireplace which houses the gas living flame fire.
