First time buyers settle into new home in Doncaster with baby and dog
Jacob Pendlebury (27), an electrician, and Eily Pendlebury (28), a deputy manager at a private nursery, have moved into their brand new three bedroom Moresby style home at Barratt Homes’ Lancaster Gardens project with their dog, Alfie, and have since welcomed Harry, their first child.
Jacob said: “It feels great to finally have a home we can call our own.
"We had wanted to make the move onto the property ladder for some time, which Barratt Homes and our hard work saving each month, have made a reality.
“From start to finish Barratt Homes has been fantastic. We were updated regularly during the building process, and the move itself ran very smoothly, with no hiccups on the way.
“As soon as we saw our house, we knew we were home. It is detached, a corner plot, and the style and layout of the Moresby was really impressive. Knowing that this is now our own home where we are raising our little boy feels amazing.
“Lancaster Gardens is the perfect place for us. It is in a beautiful, rural area on the outskirts of the village, but with plenty close by. The community is growing by the day and is extremely warm and friendly. Our closest neighbours have become especially close friends.”
The Pendlebury family received help towards their deposit by using the Help to Buy scheme.
Potential buyers can take advantage of many other offers and schemes at Lancaster Gardens including the homebuilder’s Part Exchange Guarantee.
This scheme sees the developer become the guaranteed buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agency fees. If Barratt Homes then sells the property for above the agreed offer, the customer receives all of the profit.
Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Pendlebury family to our vibrant Lancaster Gardens development.
"It fills us with immense pride to see the community that is taking shape here.
“The properties we build are suitable for a wide range of prospective customers and it’s wonderful to see growing families chose their dream home here.”
