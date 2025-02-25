First homes for sale at £137m 600-house development in Doncaster.

Housebuilder Avant Homes has launched the first homes for sale at its £137m, 600-home Eden Fields development in Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

Called Eden Fields and located off Mere Lane, the 81-acre site will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and feature 12 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the new homes range from £259,995 for a three-bedroom detached Leyburn house type to £294,995 for a four-bedroom detached Netherton house type.

Of the new homes released, the Netherton is a strong example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver practically designed, energy-efficient homes that suit the needs of modern living.

On the ground floor, the Netherton’s spacious hallway leads to a modern U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, a living and dining space and French doors that open to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a living room at the front of the property, a WC and generous storage cupboard.

The first floor has a double bedroom with ensuite shower room, along with a further double bedroom and a single bedroom, which are served by a family bathroom.

The Netherton’s main bedroom is located on the second floor and benefits from a large ensuite shower room.

Eden Fields is being delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Eden Fields has generated high levels of interest from buyers since we announced our plans for the site, so we are pleased to release our first homes for sale.

“Edenthorpe is a fantastic place to call home, offering excellent transport connections, the countryside and a range of great schools all on your doorstep.

“Now that the first homes are for sale at Eden Fields, we encourage any interested buyers to contact our sales team to learn more about how we can help make their next ideal move a reality.”