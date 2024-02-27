Expert analysis: alarming surge to 191,490 home burglaries in England and Wales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unpacking the Numbers: A Closer Look at the Data

The ONS data reveals not just an increase in the frequency of burglaries but also a shift in their nature. High-value property areas have been particularly targeted, suggesting a more organised approach by criminals. The report also notes a worrying trend in the use of technology to bypass traditional security measures, indicating that burglars are becoming more sophisticated in their methods.

What's Behind the Rise?

The rise in home burglaries in the UK can be attributed to several factors. Economic hardship is a significant driver, as periods of economic downturn often see an increase in crime, including burglaries, as individuals struggle with unemployment and financial stress. Additionally, advancements in technology have provided burglars with new tools and methods for identifying and targeting homes. This includes the use of social media to track homeowners' locations and activities, making it easier to plan burglaries when houses are unoccupied. Urban areas, in particular, have seen a surge in burglaries due to higher population densities and the greater ease of anonymity for criminals. Moreover, the impact of reduced police presence and resources in some areas cannot be overlooked, as this can lead to slower response times and lower deterrence, emboldening potential burglars. Together, these factors create a complex web of causes contributing to the rising trend of home burglaries in the UK.

How to Safeguard Your Home

Given the concerning statistics, we consulted with the experts at Middlesbrough Locksmith for their recommendations. Here's what they advised:

"Enhancing physical security through the installation of premium locks, fortified doors, and protective window bars can substantially discourage burglary attempts. Adopting smart home technologies, including intelligent alarms, surveillance cameras, and motion detectors, enables real-time oversight and immediate notifications, facilitating prompt responses to potential dangers. The initiation or participation in neighbourhood watch initiatives fosters collective vigilance and collaboration in identifying and reporting unusual activities. Additionally, cautious management of online social footprints, particularly in relation to sharing information about vacations or periods of home vacancy, is crucial in minimising the likelihood of becoming a target."

A Call to Action