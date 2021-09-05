Executive style family home tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Doncaster

For sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £600,000 to £650,000.
1. Centurion Fields
Breakfast Kitchen/family Room - A beautifully presented breakfast kitchen fitted with a range of high gloss wall and base units with coordinating marble effect work surfaces.
The breakfast island has a built in bespoke extractor fan. With an integrated dishwasher, a built in fridge and freezer and an integrated microwave. The breakfast bar built into the overall design of the kitchen provides the perfect area for entertaining and dining, with downlights to the ceiling. Two rear facing double glazed windows and a side facing double glazed window. The family room area has a central heating radiator with rear facing bifolding doors which lead onto the patio and rear garden. There is karndean flooring throughout the breakfast kitchen with a further central heating radiator. A door gives access to the utility room.
Photo: .
2. Centurion Fields
Photo: .
3. Centurion Fields
Study - With a front facing double glazed window. The study has a range of fitted office furniture and desk. There is karndean flooring and a central heating radiator.
Photo: .
4. Centurion Fields
Lounge - A perfect room to relax and unwind, this room has a lot of natural light with a front facing double glazed window and a dual aspect. With rear facing French doors which lead to the raised patio and rear garden. There are two further rear facing double glazed windows. The focal point of the room is the gas fireplace on a granite hearth with decorative surround. There is karndean flooring and two central heating radiators.
Photo: .