Executive style family home tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Doncaster

1. Centurion Fields

Breakfast Kitchen/family Room - A beautifully presented breakfast kitchen fitted with a range of high gloss wall and base units with coordinating marble effect work surfaces. The breakfast island has a built in bespoke extractor fan. With an integrated dishwasher, a built in fridge and freezer and an integrated microwave. The breakfast bar built into the overall design of the kitchen provides the perfect area for entertaining and dining, with downlights to the ceiling. Two rear facing double glazed windows and a side facing double glazed window. The family room area has a central heating radiator with rear facing bifolding doors which lead onto the patio and rear garden. There is karndean flooring throughout the breakfast kitchen with a further central heating radiator. A door gives access to the utility room.

