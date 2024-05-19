Enjoy open gardens two day event and raise money for worthy causes
The fundraising event is in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice and St Andrew's church.
Refreshments, plants stalls and even live music at one of the gardens (Sunday afternoon) will be available.
Tickets cost £4 per person (free for under 16's) and are available from Holmes and Gardens garden centre and Lindsey Lodge hospice shop.
Each ticket gives access to all of the gardens on both days. They will also be available from participating gardens over the opening weekend.
A spokesman said: “By coming along to this wonderful event you will be supporting our local community as well as enjoying beautiful surroundings, the product of the gardener's green fingered hard work.”
For more information visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/462085016321969/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.