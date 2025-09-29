England footballing hero to open Doncaster new 108-home development

A much-anticipated development by Yorkshire Choice Homes, located adjacent to Askern Boating Lake, is to open its doors with a special launch event on Saturday, October 4.

Hosted at the development, Millside Lakes, an official ribbon cutting will take place by Wes Brown, England footballing hero which will be followed by a performance from the popular Askern Colliery Band. Wes will officially declare the show homes open for visitors from 10.30am.

Complimentary pizza, cupcakes and refreshments will be available for visitors between noon and 2pm on Saturday, and a prize draw will be available to all visitors over the weekend.

Additionally, those who reserve a new property over the opening weekend will receive a complementary carpet package and kitchen upgrade.

Natalie Moore, Sales Manager, Yorkshire Choice Homes commented: “We are very much looking forward to unveiling our development to the Askern community who have been so interested in the homes we will build.

“It will be a pleasure to welcome people from the local community and the surrounding areas to show them the types of home we have and the offers we will provide to help people take a first step onto the property ladder or perhaps find their forever family home.”

Millside Lakes will bring 108 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes to the popular commuter town of Askern.

It is uniquely positioned near Askern Boating Lake, on land where a former sawmill once stood, and is surrounded by natural beauty and native wildlife.

“We will also unveil our show homes; a two bedroom ‘Robin’ style of home and a three bedroom ‘Barley’ style of home.

“Both have been expertly designed by our interior design team and will incorporate the latest trends with features inspired by the local community making two very different but personalised schemes.” Commented Natalie.

Millside Lakes is located on High Street, Askern.

To find out more about Yorkshire Choice Homes and the house types available at Millside Lakes visit https://www.ychc.co.uk/our-developments/millside-lakes