News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Eight plots left at Doncaster housing development as builder hosts moving event

People in Doncaster have been invited to Taylor Wimpey’s moving event, taking place on Saturday 10th February to coincide with Lunar New Year.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event will start from 11am and has been set up to offer support for people wishing to move to the development and at the same time celebrate Lunar New Year, which officially starts on 10th February. On the day, further information on the different moving schemes will be available.

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re excited to be hosting a moving event this weekend to coincide with Lunar New Year, the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our sales team will be on hand on the day as well as an independent financial advisor, to answer any questions prospective home buyers may have.

Eight plots left at Doncaster housing development as builder hosts moving event.Eight plots left at Doncaster housing development as builder hosts moving event.
Eight plots left at Doncaster housing development as builder hosts moving event.

"From further guidance on mortgages to helping people find the perfect house type, we look forward to welcoming visitors to Wheatley Hall Mews this Saturday.”

Taylor Wimpey’s Wheatley Hall Mews now only has eight plots left to sell. The development is located off Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, DN2 4BG.

For further information on the event this Saturday or homes available in the area, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/doncaster/wheatley-hall-mews or contact the sales team on 01302 246 359.

Related topics:DoncasterTaylor WimpeyTaylor Wimpey Yorkshire