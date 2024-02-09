Eight plots left at Doncaster housing development as builder hosts moving event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will start from 11am and has been set up to offer support for people wishing to move to the development and at the same time celebrate Lunar New Year, which officially starts on 10th February. On the day, further information on the different moving schemes will be available.

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We’re excited to be hosting a moving event this weekend to coincide with Lunar New Year, the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.

“Our sales team will be on hand on the day as well as an independent financial advisor, to answer any questions prospective home buyers may have.

"From further guidance on mortgages to helping people find the perfect house type, we look forward to welcoming visitors to Wheatley Hall Mews this Saturday.”

Taylor Wimpey’s Wheatley Hall Mews now only has eight plots left to sell. The development is located off Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster, DN2 4BG.