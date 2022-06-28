Doncaster's historic Tickhill Castle put up for sale at more than £2 million

Tickhill Castle, which is only open to the public one day a year, is now on the market – with a guide price of between £2m and £2.5 million.

Situated in the market town on the outskirts of Doncaster, the Grade II listed 17th century manor house is set in private, walled grounds and features its own preserved medieval monument.

The six bedroom property is described as ‘exceptional’ by estate agents Carter Jonas and also boasts six acres of grounds.

Historic Tickhill Castle is on the market.

The firm’s brochure says: "The story of Tickhill Castle stretches back over many centuries and as early as the 11th Century.

"Tickhill Castle is one of the oldest Norman Motte and Bailey Castles of the 11th Century and was the first structure referred to in Parliament as an Ancient Monument. The Castle was built by Roger de Bulsi, a favourite Baron of William the Conqueror and referenced in the Domesday Book.

"The sale of Tickhill Castle offers an extremely rare opportunity to acquire an historic scheduled Ancient Monument steeped in a fascinating history, currently held on Lease to the Duchy of Lancaster, an estate owned by the Queen.

"The property has been the subject of a lengthy and painstaking restoration project by the current occupants, now forming a fantastic family house with grand reception rooms and bedrooms together with modern amenities complemented by a wealth of original character features.

"Over the past 300 years the land inside the Castle has been landscaped and meticulously maintained and involved the construction of the terrace along the north wall. The grounds are completely private and enclosed by the 12th Century curtain wall, principally lawned but with a wealth of mature specimen trees.